Kerry Gardaí warn that e-scooters require tax and insurance

Gardaí in Kerry are warning that e-scooters require tax and insurance.

Garda Niall O’Connor says they are classed are mechanically propelled vehicles and require tax and insurance under legislation.

He says e-scooters and adapted bicycles with engines attached have become more popular.

Garda O’Connor warns they should only used on private property, adding as they don’t have a registration plate, he doesn’t think it is possible to tax them.

He says anyone that owns an e-scooter or who is considering buying them can contact their local Garda Station if they have any concerns: