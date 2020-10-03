Kerry GAA star says we all have responsibility in fight against COVID-19

Kerry GAA star David Clifford says we all have a responsibility in the fight against COVID-19.

The Fossa man was speaking to John Drummey on the Radio Kerry Saturday Sports show this afternoon.

Clifford, who played a starring role in East Kerry’s recent Kerry County Senior Football Championship win, is currently a Masters student in the University of Limerick.


After a week in which student parties came into particular media focus around the country, the two-time All Star had this message for young people.

 

