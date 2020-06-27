Kerry Fianna Fáil TD proposes Micheal Martin for position of Taoiseach

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has proposed her party leader Micheal Martin for the position of Taoiseach.

The 33rd Dáil is sitting in the Convention Centre, where nominations for Taoiseach have been put forward.

TDs are now debating his appointment ahead of formal votes around lunchtime.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald will also been nominated for the role of Taoiseach by her TDs Pearse Doherty and Mairead Farrell.

Fianna Fáil Deputy Norma Foley proposed Micheal Martin and the party’s youngest TD James O’Connor seconded the proposal in the past few minutes.