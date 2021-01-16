Kerry farmers receive over €106 million in payments

Kerry farmers received over €106 million in payments in the last quarter of 2020.

Almost €1.7 billion has been paid directly to farmers under a range of schemes operated by the Department of Agriculture and co-funded by the European Union.

These include the Basic Payment Scheme, environmental scheme GLAS, the Sheep Welfare Scheme, Beef Data Genomics Programme and the Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme.

Payments were also made through the Hen Harrier and Pearl Mussel projects totalling almost €2 million.

Cork farmers received the highest amount of payments at over €198 million.