Kerry dairy farmers to see increase in water charges

Dairy farmers in Kerry could face an increase in water charges of over €500 (€512).

It is due to the introduction of an equalised charging system by Irish Water; previously county councils set their own standing charges for water.

Dairy farmers in Cork will see the biggest hike of €921 in the water charge rate, while in Kerry it could be up to €512 more.

According to the Irish Farmers’ Journal, Irish Water says any farmer or business facing a hike of €750 or more will have a cap of 10% placed on their bill for the next three years.