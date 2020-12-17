A Kerry County Councillor wants an extra bank holiday to be added to the calendar for next year.

Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly raise the issue at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, and says he received unanimous support.

Cllr Farrelly says it’s been a tough year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He believes having an extra bank holiday in July would help make up for the tourism revenue lost this year.

Cllr Charlie Farrelly says Ireland is among the countries with the lowest number of bank holidays.

He feels it would provide a boost for the hospitality sector: