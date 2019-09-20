A Kerry County Councillor says the local authority needs to take more responsibility when it comes to Rental Accommodation Scheme tenants who engage in anti-social behaviour – September 20th, 2019

It follows a resident of an estate in Kerry getting in contact with Radio Kerry about a man living in a RAS house who is causing chaos in the neighbourhood.
Sinn Fein Councillor Pa Daly who met with residents of the estate was told by Kerry County Council that if residents have a problem with a RAS tenant, they can complain to the Residential Tenancies Board.

