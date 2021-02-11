Kerry County Councillor says council should be involved in deciding location of direct provision centres

A Kerry County Councillor says local authorities should be involved in deciding where to locate accommodation for asylum seekers and refugees.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael Cahill urged the council to call on the government to allow the council be part of the process when applications for accommodation are made.

Cllr Cahill raised the matter at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

The Fianna Fáil Councillor said that many towns and villages in Kerry don’t have sufficient medical facilities, childcare facilities, transport, employment, water and sewage, to deal with a large increase in population.

He said this motion followed on from the Skellig Star situation, and claimed the original plan to move 300 asylum seekers into direct provision in Cahersiveen would have increased the population of the town by a third overnight.

Cllr Cahill said there’s no sense in moving people into places that can’t provide them with basic services.

He added this is not an issue specific to asylum seekers or refugees, but that local authorities should be made aware and have a say when large groups move into a place.

The Fianna Fáil Councillor says the council, as the planning authority for the area, could identify any infrastructure required to deal with the increase in population on behalf of the government.

He added the advice of the HSE should also be sought and strictly adhered to in these cases.

Cllr Cahill said Kerry already has a disproportionate number of direct provision centres compared to other counties, with 6 of the 29 centres in the state located in the county.

In response, Martin O’Donoghue, Municipal District manager, said the council currently has no role in this but that it would make a big difference if it was involved in the process.