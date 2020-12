Kerry County Councillor Niall Kelleher has been elected as the new President of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce.

At the recent Chamber AGM, the Fianna Fáil councillor was proposed by insurance broker John Healy and seconded by hotelier Bernadette Randles.

Outgoing President Paul Sherry says the presidency of the Chamber is a very important role, as Killarney is an important business town.

Cllr Kelleher’s term will officially begin on January 1st.