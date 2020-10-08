Kerry County Councillor calls for heating repairs to be a priority for Kerry County Council

A Kerry County Councillor is calling for the Council to reinstate the repairs and replacement of heating systems for its tenants as a priority.

Councillor Michael Cahill is asking for Kerry County Council to add heating to the list of Priority Works that the Council is to provide for housing occupied by its tenants.

Cllr Cahill says that heating is now part of the non-essential repairs to Council housing that have been “put on the long finger” since the beginning of lockdown.

The Fianna Fáil Councillor states that as we move into the winter months, heating should be the number one priority for Kerry County Council as a landlord.