Kerry County Councillor calls for audit to ensure people aren’t illegally dumping rubbish

A Kerry County Councillor says an audit needs to be carried out to ensure people aren’t dumping their rubbish illegally.

Fine Gael councillor Bobby O’Connell, who is a member of the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District, claims illegal dumping has worsened in his area since the pandemic began.

He says it’s unacceptable that small sections of society are ruining our countryside by dumping their rubbish.

Councillor Bobby O’Connell says it would be easy for an audit to be carried out:

Meanwhile, Kerry County Council says the byelaws which require householders to provide proof of how they dispose of their waste, remain in effect.

The council also says the current restrictions have had an impact, adding enforcement must have regard to these restrictions.

Councillor Bobby O’Connell refutes this; he says the COVID-19 pandemic can’t be used as an excuse, as this audit should have been done years ago.