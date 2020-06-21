Kerry County Council considering tree planting policy

Kerry County Council is to consider a tree planting policy.

It follows a motion by Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald who called on the local authority to remove dangerous trees along roads, especially following recent storms.

He said a policy should be created to promote tree planting across the county.

The council said fallen trees are generally dealt with within 24 hours and dangerous trees can be reported to it.

The idea of a tree planting policy will be referred to the Environment, Climate Change and Emergency Planning Strategic Policy Committee for consideration.