Kerry County Council considering tree planting policy

By
radiokerrynews
-
Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald (Fianna Fáil) Corca Dhuibhne ( Dingle ) area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©

Kerry County Council is to consider a tree planting policy.

It follows a motion by Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald who called on the local authority to remove dangerous trees along roads, especially following recent storms.

He said a policy should be created to promote tree planting across the county.

The council said fallen trees are generally dealt with within 24 hours and dangerous trees can be reported to it.

The idea of a tree planting policy will be referred to the Environment, Climate Change and Emergency Planning Strategic Policy Committee for consideration.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR