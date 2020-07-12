Kerry County Council to open book of condolence for Jack Charlton

Kerry County Council will open a book of condolences tomorrow to acknowledge the contribution of the late Jack Charlton to Ireland’s sporting legacy.

Cathaoirleach Patrick Connor Scarteen announced an online Book of Condolence will be available on the Kerry County Council website from tomorrow.

The former Republic of Ireland manager died on Friday night.

Jack Charlton led the country to Euro 88 as well as its first two World Cups in 1990 and 1994.

Earlier today, Sinn Fein TD Pa Daly called on the council to open a book of condolences, stating it would be a fitting way for people to show their appreciation to the former Ireland manager.

Deputy Daly says Jack Charlton was a unique personality in the history of Irish sport whose Irish team fostered a spirit of togetherness and inclusivity yet to be surpassed.

Meanwhile, the FAI has opened a virtual book of condolences in memory of Jack Charlton.

The Book of Condolences is now live at fai.ie/jack-charlton-rip

It will remain live until Monday July 27th, when the FAI will share all messages with the 85 year-old’s family.