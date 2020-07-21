Kerry councillors show support to Debenhams workers

Kerry County Councillors have shown their support for Debenhams workers.

Sinn Féin Cllr Deirdre Ferris raised an emergency motion at the local authority’s monthly meeting, calling on the Government to support workers’ campaign for a resolution to their ongoing dispute with the company.

Debenhams announced in April the Irish arm of its business was going into liquidations and 11 stores, including Tralee, were closing.

The former staff say the redundancy package offered of two weeks of salary per year of service, is unfair; they want four weeks’ pay, and have been staging protests across the country about this.

Labour Cllr Terry O’Brien also raised the issue, calling on the Mayor to write to the Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys to ensure Debenhams workers of Tralee, and nationally, are treated fairly.