Kerry councillor says people with disabilities hugely impacted by suspension of scheme for adapted cars

A Kerry councillor says the suspension of the tax rebate scheme for specially adapted cars is having a huge impact on people with disabilities.

The issuing of primary medical certificates for disabled drivers and passengers was suspended following a Supreme Court decision in June.

This means people can’t get refunds on vehicles adapted for special needs, until a new system is put in place.

Ballylongford Cllr Michael Foley says it’s not fair on parents of children with a disability, or people who have had strokes, or those who have other debilitating illnesses.

The Fine Gael councillor says they’re being marooned in their own homes, as they’re being denied supports to adapt their cars, and most don’t have access to public transport.