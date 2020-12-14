Kerry and Cork fishermen help feed zoo animals

Kerry and Cork fishermen have helped feed animals at Dublin Zoo and Fota Wildlife Park.

The fishermen, who are part of the Irish South and West Fish Producers’ Organisation, were concerned when both facilities raised concerns about meeting running costs during the pandemic.

There were fears Dublin Zoo and Fota Wildlife Park could be forced to close due to a lack of revenue.

The fishermen decided to offer a portion of their catch of sprat and anchovies over the weekend to feed the animals and help reduce costs; It’s understood the arrangement will continue as needed.

Both facilities were allocated €1.6 million through a Government grant but fundraising is continuing to offset losses.