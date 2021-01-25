Kerry Connections In The FIA As Paul Rea Is To Head Medical Panel

We joke in Radio Kerry that there’s always a Kerry connection… well, there is to be a Kerry connection in the FIA next month.

Doctor Paul Rea, who has connections to Fenit, is currently finishing up in his practice in Dublin to move the Geneva, Switzerland to become the new head of the FIA World Medical and Rescue Panel.

The FIA is the Motorsport governing body.

Dr Paul Rea will be involved in sports such as Formula 1, the World Rally Championship and the Touring Car Championship.

Dr Rea took the time to speak on Terrace Talk this evening