Kerry Community Assessment Unit not opened due to low COVID-19 levels

An assessment hub for COVID-19 in Castleisland has not been opened due to the low level of community transmission of the virus in Kerry.

Meanwhile, an average two-day turnaround for COVID-19 testing is currently available in the county.

Five Community Assessment Hubs were planned by Cork Kerry Community Healthcare to provide clinical assessments for patients with COVID-19 being cared for at home with appropriate advice and support.

Due to the successful efforts to flatten the curve resulting in a low level of community transmission in Kerry, there hasn’t been a need to open the hub in Castleisland.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare say the situation is kept under review and they are ready to open the Kerry hub quickly should the situation change.

Meanwhile, testing for COVID-19 continues at the testing site in Tralee when patients are referred by medical professionals.

The testing site also facilitated recent mass testing of staff and residents in residential services in Kerry.

Currently, an average two-day turnaround from swabbing to test results being notified is available.

Activity levels at the testing site vary each week based on demand.