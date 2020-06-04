Kerry children among winners of food programme competition



Kerry children have claimed honours in a national competition encouraging families to learn about where food comes from.

The Agri Aware Incredible Edibles Family Challenge also encourages participants to eat Irish fruit and vegetables.

Over 1,500 families took part in the five-week programme.

9-year-old Lexi and six-year-old Sienna Bais from Killarney were named the overall winners in the Beginners Category.

In the Advanced Category, the runner up spot was claimed by 10-year-old Filip, 8-year-old Jakub and three-year-old Kajtek Lipska from Ballybunion.