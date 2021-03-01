Kerry businesses urged to get involved in water stewardship programme

Kerry businesses are being called on to get involved in the water stewardship programme.

Chambers Ireland and Irish Water have partnered up to encourage businesses to get involved in the programme.

It involves taking a water conservation pledge, carrying out free online water conservation training and enrolling to become a certified water steward.

Chambers Ireland will work with Irish Water to raise awareness, to support businesses to lower their water consumption and reduce operating costs while protecting the environment.

Businesses can find out more information on water.ie.