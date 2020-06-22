Kerry business owner to only use local suppliers to ensure certainty of supply

A Kerry business owner says she will only use local suppliers to ensure certainty of supply following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Co-owner of Sandy Feet Farm in Camp, Eleanor Wall says it’s now more important than ever for local businesses to support each other.

She says the crisis brought out the best in communities throughout Kerry, adding it was great to see so many people offering help to each other.

Ms Wall says businesses will be fighting to survive this season, and feels working together and promoting each other will help ensure they all stay open.

She says local businesses provide a vital economic benefit to the county: