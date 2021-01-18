Kerry-based business announces 70 new jobs to aid expansion

A Kerry-based bathroom refurbishment business will create an additional 70 new jobs, as it continues its expansion.

Bathrooms 4U, which is headquartered in Tralee and employs 45 staff across Munster, fits both commercial and residential bathrooms.

It hopes to double its workforce in the coming years, as it expands throughout the province and into Leinster.

The new jobs include trade roles, as well as business development and sales positions.

Alan O’Sullivan, CEO and founder of Bathrooms 4U, says the company’s ambition is to increase its footprint in Leinster in 2021 and move into the UK beyond that.