A Kerry auctioneer says it’s difficult to combat the rising cost of building materials.

Paul Stephenson of Sherry Fitzgerald Stephenson Crean says the rise in costs has contributed to an increase in Kerry house prices over the past year.

He says the economics of new developments has led to a small number of new houses becoming available, which in turn increases property prices.

Paul Stepheson believes the energy rating requirements of new Kerry homes is something to be looked at.