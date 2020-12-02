Kenmare castle property sells for close to €4.5 million

A south Kerry castle has sold close to its asking price of €4.5 million.

An Culu, a former tea folly house, is set on 4.5 acres of land overlooking Kenmare Bay.

The 9,000 square feet house was renovated in the late 90’s after being bought by UK entrepreneur, Kevin Reardon and includes a moat, drawbridge and stained-glass windows.

The new owner plans to spend a large part of the year at An Culu where he plans to entertain overseas guests and business associates.

Agents, Savills, say it is one of the largest country property sales in Ireland this year.