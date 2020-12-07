Just 13% of IT Tralee students come from disadvantaged areas

Just 13% of IT Tralee students are from disadvantaged areas.

New data released by the Higher Education Authority gives a detailed look at the socio-economic profile of third level students.

The data covers 94% of all enrolments in third level education in the 2018/19 academic year, and analyses the affluence or disadvantage of the areas which third level students come from.

The majority of students in IT Tralee are from areas with a below average socio-economic profile.

13% of ITT students are from areas classified as disadvantaged, and 47% are from marginally below average socio-economic areas.

At the other end of the scale, just 3% of ITT students are from areas that are classified as affluent.

This is the joint lowest percentage of affluent students in the country, along with Letterkenny IT.

37% are from areas with marginally above average socio-economic profiles.

The average household income of an IT Tralee student is just over €40,000 a year (€40,914), while the national average is just under €50,000 (€49,603).