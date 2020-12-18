Joanne Hayes’ solicitor thanks her supporters on her behalf

The State has apologised to Joanne Hayes for what was described in court as “the truly appalling hurt and stress” caused to her and her family.

The apology, which was read out in the High Court today, brings an end to proceedings aimed at vindicating her good name once and for all.

Ms Hayes was wrongly charged with the murder of a baby found on a beach in Co Kerry in 1984.

Outside court after certain declarations were approved this afternoon, her solicitor Patrick Mann, addressed the media on her behalf: