James (Jimmy) Ruddle, Tullyeague, Glin, Co Limerick

James is predeceased by his brother Fr. Patrick and his sister Phil. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine, daughters and sons, Hélene, Ann Marie, Carol, James, Patrick, David, and Denis; sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law and grandchildren, niece, nephew, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass for James (Jimmy) Ruddle will take place on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin. Requiem mass is restricted to 70 people.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****