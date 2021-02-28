Ireland South MEP calls for equal access to insurance for cancer survivors

An Ireland South MEP is calling for equal access to insurance for cancer survivors.

MEP Deirdre Clune says there are over 12 million cancer survivors in Europe and that this is increasing by 3% every year due to advancements in medicine and medical treatments.

The Fine Gael MEP says survivors are often asked to disclose their full medical history when applying for insurance, which can lead to increased premiums.

She added around 20% of five-year cancer survivors under 50 are not able to get life insurance.

Deirdre Clune MEP says the European Commission has committed to working with financial services to ensure fairness and address access to financial products for cancer survivors.