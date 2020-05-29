Fergal Harrington of Intro Matchmaking joins Eamonn for the monthly dating slot
Caution urged as no lifeguards patrolling Kerry beaches this weekend
People are being urged to be extra vigilant if visiting Kerry beaches this weekend as there will be no lifeguards in place.Lifeguards usually start patrolling...
Kerry gardaí to run checkpoints over bank holiday to ensure compliance with 5km rule
Kerry gardaí will be running a series of check points over the bank holiday weekend to ensure people obey the COVID-19 five-kilometre rule.Kerry County...
Kerry COVID-19 Community Response Helpline called over 1,850 times
Kerry’s dedicated COVID-19 helpline has received over 1,850 calls since it launched.The Kerry COVID-19 Community Response Helpline was set-up at the end of March...
Intro Matchmaking Dating Slot – May 29th, 2020
Fergal Harrington of Intro Matchmaking joins Eamonn for the monthly dating slot
Brendan Bowyer passes away – May 29th, 2020
Irish singer Brendan Boyer has passed away aged 81 in Las Vegas. Dubbed the “Irish Elvis” Brendan was a member of the Royal Showband...
Postcards from Abroad – May 29th, 2020
Thomas Riordan speaks to Jerry about what life is like in Santa Cruz, California during the coronavirus pandemic. Thomas’ grandparents hail from the Kingdom.