Fergal Harrington of Intro Matchmaking joins Deirdre for the monthly dating slot
Castleisland to Ballydesmond road closed following serious crash
Gardaí say the Castleisland to Ballydesmond road is closed following a serious accident.At least two vehicles are involved; the crash was reported to Gardaí...
€1 million earmarked for Caherciveen Regeneration
Over €1 million has been earmarked to help regenerate Caherciveen.The programme is funded under €1 billion Project Ireland 2040 aiming to allow rural communities...
Kerry principal says rush to introduce Summer Provision Scheme causing confusion
A Kerry principal says the rush to introduce an expanded scheme to support students with additional needs is causing confusion.An ERSI report has shown...
Intro Matchmaking Dating Slot – June 26th, 2020
Fergal Harrington of Intro Matchmaking joins Deirdre for the monthly dating slot
In Business – June 25th, 2020
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Wayne Murphy, co-founder and COO of Hatch on the BIM/Hatch aquaculture accelerator workshop in the RDI Hub, Killorglin...