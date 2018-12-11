Ruth O’Grady answers your interior related questions, plus she has lots of advice for decorating for Christmas.
Suggestion that lease and toll could boost support for South Kerry Greenway
A Caherciveen retailer has suggested that a small toll could be placed on the proposed South Kerry Greenway to encourage more support from landowners...
Irish Penal Prison Reform Trust says community service orders do more to tackle reoffending
The Irish Penal Prison Reform Trust says community service orders do more to tackle the issue of reoffending than short term prison sentences.It follows...
Kerry political parties preparing for May’s local elections
Political parties in Kerry are preparing for the next May's local elections, while independent Jackie Healy-Rae Junior has also declared he will run.Both Fianna...
The Talkabout Book Club | Week 2 – December 10th, 2018
This week’s book club is about fiction
Cooking with Mark – December 10th, 2018
Mark Doe talks Christmas lunch made simple.
Interiors Advice | December – December 4th, 2018
