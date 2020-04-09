Increase in food waste – April 9th, 2020

By
Admin
-

We’re all wasting more food since Lockdown began – there’s been an almost 40 percent increase in brown bin waste in the last few weeks. What can we do to use up all extra food in our fridges, freezers and cupboards, so we don’t waste food and therefore waste money? Maurice O’Brien from the Department of Hotel, Culinary Arts and Tourism at IT Tralee joins Deirdre to discuss

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR