Ciarán Nugent, regional forestry inspector, Department of Agriculture – there will be consequences for landowners who burn gorse.
KDYS launches online youth club
The Kerry Diocesan Youth Service has launched an online youth club for Kerry teenagers who need a social outlet while the schools are closed.The...
Bon Secours in Tralee working with regional hospital group to combat spread of COVID-19
The Bon Secours in Tralee is now working with the regional hospital group to combat the spread of the coronavirus.Following an agreement reached yesterday...
Fuel allowance to be extended to May 8th
The fuel allowance scheme is being extended for four weeks.It'll continue to run from April 10th, through to May 8th, in response to the...
Letters to loved ones – near but far away these times – March 31st,...
Theresa Galloway and her children Dylan and Holly are joined by Nana Eileen
The Legal Lowdown – March 31st, 2020
Miriam McGillycuddy joins us for her monthly Legal Lowdown slot, and this month she answers Covid-19 related questions
Illegal gorse fires in Kerry – March 31st, 2020
