ifac shortlisted in six categories for Irish Accountancy Awards 2020

Farming, food and agri-business professional services firm, ifac has been shortlisted in six categories in the Irish Accountancy Awards 2020.

The awards recognise excellence in the accountancy profession, and celebrate firms and individuals who have provided the highest quality of service and value to their clients.

ifac has over 30 offices around the country, including Tralee.

Partner at the Tralee office, Michael Brosnan, says they’re delighted to be shortlisted for six awards, adding it’s great to be recognised for providing a quality service.

The winners of the 2020 Irish Accountancy Awards will be revealed online on November 18th.

ifac has been shortlisted in the following categories:

Large Practice of the Year

Advisory Team of the Year – ifac Food & Agribusiness Team

Accountant of the Year – James Farrell, Partner at ifac’s Tullamore/Mullingar branch offices

Best Use of Technology in Accountancy & Finance (End User) – ifac FarmPRO

Young Accountant of the Year – Eoin Hanson at ifac’s Trim branch office

Part-Qualified Accountant of the Year – Jerry O’ Neill at ifac’s Bandon branch office