IFA seeking concrete evidence on allegations of beef cartel

The Irish Farmers’ Association is asking people in Kerry to contact it if they have evidence of anti-competitive practices in the beef sector.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission recently told the IFA it wouldn’t investigate the allegations due to a lack of documentary evidence.

The IFA says around 200 complaints were sent to the CCPC about the beef sector including allegations of price fixing by beef or other processors or retailers.

IFA Director of Livestock, Kevin Kinsella told Agritime they would like to hear from farmers and employees or former employees of processors and retailers:

