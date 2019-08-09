I Walked Away from a Fortune – August 9th, 2019

10 years ago Brian Burnie from Newcastle in England was a very wealthy man when he decided to give away all of his money and start a charity and a journey to deliver free transport for cancer patients all over the North East of England. The Daft as a Brush charity was born and over the last decade it’s become a huge success and led to him winning a Queen’s award in the UK. Now Brian is on an epic 3-year journey all over Britain and Ireland to spread the word and hopefully the service
The man who died in a house fire near Killorglin overnight has been named locally.Michael Sheehan of Glencuttane Lower was pronounced dead when gardaí...
The Revival Music Festival will get underway in Listowel this evening.Some of Ireland's best-known acts, including The Sharon Shannon Big Band, Sinéad O'Connor, The...
There is widespread shock in Mid Kerry this afternoon, after the death of a man following a house fire.Gardaí and emergency services remain at...
The SIPTU trade union says the plight of meat workers is getting lost in the debate surrounding the blockade on meat factories by farmers....
Revised rules, published by the Road Safety Authority, confirmed that cyclists can – in certain circumstances – cycle in the middle of their carriageway....