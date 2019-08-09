I Walked Away from a Fortune – August 9th, 2019

10 years ago Brian Burnie from Newcastle in England was a very wealthy man when he decided to give away all of his money and start a charity and a journey to deliver free transport for cancer patients all over the North East of England. The Daft as a Brush charity was born and over the last decade it’s become a huge success and led to him winning a Queen’s award in the UK. Now Brian is on an epic 3-year journey all over Britain and Ireland to spread the word and hopefully the service