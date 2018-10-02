I Spoke to Coonanna Drowning Victims Hours Before Their Deaths – October 2nd, 2018

Noreen O’Neill from Cahersiveen usually swims daily in Coonanna. Last Sunday morning at 8.30am, she spoke to the three men who drowned there later that day.

Anatolijs Teivens, Valerijs Klimentengvs and Jurijs Burcves, all originally from Latvia but who had been living in the county for a number of years with their families, had fished regularly in the area this summer.