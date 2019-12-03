“I Was Prepared to Chain Myself to Leinster House” – December 3rd, 2019

Yesterday, Jerry spoke to Sheila Nolan from Knocknagoshel. Her husband Timothy has been in Killarney Community Hospital since August and is well enough to be released. But there’s a delay due to lack of clarity over home help arrangements for the 92-year-old. Sheila gave this update on the situation.

