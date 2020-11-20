Yesterday, a judge in Listowel District Court gave the HSE authority to take over control of Oaklands Nursing Home in Derry, Limerick. Earlier this month, 31 residents and 16 staff at Oaklands contracted COVID-19. Eamonn Hickson was in court yesterday. Jerry also speaks to Michael Fitzgerald, chief officer of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare which is part of the HSE.
HSE working with residents and families of Listowel nursing home it’s taken control of
The HSE is reassuring families of residents in Oaklands Nursing Home, Listowel that their needs are being met.It’s developing a communications plan for families...
Kerry woman supports NPHET subcommittee on funerals
A south Kerry woman whose father passed away during the first lockdown supports calls for a new subcommittee of NPHET to examine funeral restrictions.Patrick...
Chorca Dhuibhne’s COVID incidence rate the lowest nationally
Chorca Dhuibhne’s prevalence of COVID-19 cases is the lowest in the country.This is according to data released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which...
HSE Takes Over Running of Kerry Nursing Home – November 20th, 2020
Admin -
Yesterday, a judge in Listowel District Court gave the HSE authority to take over control of Oaklands Nursing Home in Derry, Limerick. Earlier this...
Which Secondary School is Right for your Child? – November 19th, 2020
Susie Hall, member of the Retired Secondary School Teachers Association of Ireland, joins Deirdre to discuss what you should consider when choosing a secondary...
New History of Fine Gael – November 19th, 2020
Admin -
Stephen Collins and Ciara Meehan have written a new book about one of the most dominant political parties in Ireland's history, Fine Gael. 'Saving...