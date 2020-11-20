HSE Takes Over Running of Kerry Nursing Home – November 20th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Yesterday, a judge in Listowel District Court gave the HSE authority to take over control of Oaklands Nursing Home in Derry, Limerick. Earlier this month, 31 residents and 16 staff at Oaklands contracted COVID-19. Eamonn Hickson was in court yesterday. Jerry also speaks to Michael Fitzgerald, chief officer of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare which is part of the HSE.

