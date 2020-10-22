HSE says every resource necessary available to stop spread of COVID-19 in Kerry

The HSE area crisis management team for Cork and Kerry says every resource necessary will be made available to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

The team has met several times this week, following the Government’s announcement that the country was moving to Level 5 restrictions.

They say a number of measures are in place to combat the spread of the virus in the region, which include a new pop-up COVID-19 testing site in Cork city.

Along with this pop-up site in Douglas Road, the HSE area crisis management team for Cork and Kerry say additional staff have been recruited for the testing system.

This allows testing capacity to be ramped up significantly, as well as offering rapid turn-around on tests; they say 94% of referrals get a test appointment either on the same day or the next morning.

The region’s Community Response Teams are providing ongoing support to private nursing homes in the area and precautions are in place in all healthcare settings so that vital health services can still be provided.

Health services across the region will remain open, and the area management team says no one should delay seeking advice from any healthcare professional if it’s needed.

Gerry O’Dwyer, CEO of the South/South West Hospital Group which includes University Hospital Kerry, says all their hospitals have clear pathways in place so that people can access the care they need when they need it, but he says they need the public’s support to ensure this access to patient care is not overwhelmed.

Meanwhile Acting Director of Public Health for the Region, Dr Anne Sheehan says in recent weeks there’s a clear trend in both Kerry and Cork of outbreaks linked to workplaces; she’s reminding essential workers to make sure they are protecting themselves and others while at work.

Anyone experiencing symptoms is being reminding to isolate at home and contact their GP by phone.