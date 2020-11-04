HSE and public health experts advising Kerry nursing home dealing with COVID-19 cases

A Kerry nursing home dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 says it’s being guided by the HSE and public health experts.

Oaklands Nursing Home, which is in Listowel, has confirmed to the families of residents that a number of people associated with the home have tested positive for COVID-19.

That was the Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler, who first revealed there was a COVID-19 outbreak in a Kerry nursing home, which was later shown to be Oaklands Nursing Home.

It’s understood that a number of patients contracted the virus over the past few days and that one member of staff has been affected.

In a letter to the families of residents, the nursing home confirmed the cases, saying it wants to keep the families informed, along with protecting residents’ privacy.

The home’s management says every possible and necessary precaution is in place, it’s consulting with the HSE experts, and is being guided by health officials’ expertise.

A HSE team, called the Outbreak Control Team, is in place, according to the letter seen by Radio Kerry News.

Oaklands Nursing Home acknowledges it’s a worrying time, however, staff and management are doing everything possible to make sure loved ones are kept safe.