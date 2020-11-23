HSE compiles winter advice for people with long-term health conditions

The HSE has compiled expert advice for people with long-term health conditions to ensure they stay well this winter.

It’s part of the Cork Kerry Be Winter Ready campaign, which aims to raise public awareness about the challenges winter can present.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Self-Management Support Coordinator Maeve Carmody says winter can worsen symptoms for people with asthma, COPD, diabetes or heart failure.

Keeping active, protecting yourself from colds and flu, monitoring your health and keeping warm can help you stay well.

Further information on managing long-term health conditions is available here.