HSE anxious to move all residents from Listowel nursing home before Christmas

The HSE says it is anxious to move all residents from a Listowel nursing home, that was the subject of two court orders, before Christmas.

The executive says it is not sustainable for it to continue operating Oaklands nursing home.

It’s understood some former residents at home have moved to Kenmare.

Eight residents at the home, who contracted COVID-19, have passed away.

Last Thursday at Listowel District Court, Judge David Waters directed the HSE to act as the registered provider at Oaklands nursing home in Listowel on a temporary caretaker basis.

Over the past week, the HSE says it’s worked to secure the safety and wellbeing of the remaining 23 residents.

The HSE says the owner of Oaklands, Bolden (Nursing) Ltd, has not advised it of any plan for the business.

The HSE is now examining other options to ensure residents gets the best possible care in a stable, long-term placement; discussions began with residents, their families and staff yesterday.

The HSE says it is not sustainable for it to continue as the temporary registered provider at Oaklands and can’t provide certainty about future care in a premises it doesn’t own.

Options for residents include placements in either private nursing homes, or HSE-run Community Hospitals.

The HSE says no resident will move from Oaklands without extensive consultation and support; it is anxious that all residents will be settled into their new homes before Christmas.

The HSE thanked staff who continued to support residents since the court order.