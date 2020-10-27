Five additional COVID-19 related deaths and further 720 cases confirmed this evening
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of five additional deaths related to COVID-19 this evening.There have now been a total of 1,890...
Warning issued following attempted blackmailing of Kerry man on Facebook
Kerry Gardaí have issued a warning to the public following the attempted blackmailing of a man on Facebook.The man received an explicit image and...
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after substantial sum of money stolen from East Kerry home
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a substantial amount of money was stolen from a house in Gneeveguilla.Two men called to a house in...
Terrace Talk – October 26th, 2020
On this week's Terrace Talk: COVID-19 concerns for Kerry teams, Reaction to Kerry v Donegal in the Allianz National Football League, Concussion in inter-county...
The Beauty Spot – October 27th, 2020
The Beauty Spot with Mary O'Donnell
Legal Lowdown – October 27th, 2020
On the last Tuesday of the month, solicitor and law lecturer Miriam McGillycuddy answers your legal questions.