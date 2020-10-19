Minister for Foreign Affairs says new restrictions will cost country €100 million a week
The Minister for Foreign Affairs says the new restrictions will cost the country €100 million a week.Fine Gael TD Simon Coveney says the government...
Bad weather hampers search for Fungie
Bad weather has hampered the search for Fungie today.The world-famous dolphin who has been in Dingle for around 37 years hasn't been seen in...
Kerry businesses urged to get online to continue trading through tightened restrictions
Businesses in Kerry are being urged to get online so they can continue trading in tightened COVID-19 restrictions.That’s according to Senior Executive Officer with...
The EU and Me: Episode 1: Brexit and Me – October 19th, 2020
Radio Kerry brings you a new series, The EU and Me, which examines how membership of the union impacts every aspect of our lives....