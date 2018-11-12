Horizons – November 11th, 2018

riz
Bus Eireann asked to provide shuttle bus so mid Kerry students don’t get wet...
Bus Éireann has been asked to provide a shuttle bus, so students in mid Kerry don't get wet during a half-mile journey to school.Students...
Text service to allow public report incidents of suspicious behaviour to be expanded
An initiative that allows the public to report incidents of suspicious behaviour to Gardai is being extended.Gardai say up to 30 people a week...
Average rent in Kerry increases by over 8% in a year
The average rent in Kerry has increased by over 8% in a year.That's according to the latest report for the third quarter of this...
Parking Options and Dilemmas in Kenmare – November 12th, 2018
The council is being called on to lease a site in Kenmare town centre for car parking. A planning application is seeking permission for...
Is it Possible to Avoid Family Feud Fall-Outs From Wills? – November 12th, 2018
On Friday, a story about a mother’s will that split a family resulted in many listeners getting in touch with their own stories about...
The Miracle of the Missing Windsurfer Found 25 Nautical Miles Away in Clare –...
It’s a long, long way from Clare to here – not least of all, Ballybunion where a windsurfer went missing last evening. He was...