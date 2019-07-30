Horizons – July 28th, 2019

Mass tree cutting in West Kerry part of long-term Coillte restructuring plan
The cutting of trees in Glanteenassig Woods is part of a long-term Coillte restructuring plan for the area. Radio Kerry has received photographs from a...
Former Conradh na Gaeilge president says there is a responsibility to take care of...
A former president of Conradh na Gaeilge says we have a responsibility as a State to take care of the Irish language.The National Council...
Linguistic expert to investigate who wrote The Rose of Tralee song lyrics
A linguistic expert is to investigate who wrote the lyrics of the renowned song The Rose of Tralee.It is believed that William Pembroke Mulchinock...
Terrace Talk – July 29th, 2019
On this weeks show; Is it time for two referees in hurling, camogie and football?, using technology to assist referees, Garvey’s SuperValu Senior Hurling...