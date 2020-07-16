Killarney best dressed winners announced
Siobhan Wharton, Ballyhar, Killarney & Timmy O`Connor, Beaufort, Killarney have been announced as the stylish winners of the Dawn Milk Virtual Ladies Day 2020...
COVID-19 results in €1 million income loss for Killarney Golf and Fishing Club
COVID-19 has resulted in a projected loss of €1 million in income at Killarney Golf and Fishing Club.That’s according to Head of Operations at...
Efforts underway to build model of Lixnaw mausoleum
Efforts are underway to build a model of a historic North Kerry monument which Kerry County Council exploded over 60 years ago.The 50-foot-high mausoleum...
Kerry’s COVID-19 Community Response Forum: Episode 10 – July 16th, 2020
Jerry speaks to Marcella Finn, manager of Castleisland Day Care Centre and Margaret McCarthy from the Castleisland branch of St Vincent de Paul about...
How China is Handling COVID-19 – July 16th,2020
Jerry hears from Listowel man Greg McDonough living in Anhu Province in China close to Wuhan. He tells Jerry what life has been like...