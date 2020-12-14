Kerry householders warned about bogus callers
Kerry householders are being warned about bogus callers who've been operating in the greater Tralee area in recent days.Gardaí received reports of people calling...
Kerry Gardaí urge victims of deception and theft to come forward
Kerry Gardaí say they treat all allegations of deception or theft as a serious crime.It follows a suspended sentence being handed down to a...
Mundy Hayes re-elected Chair of Kerry Co-op board
Mundy Hayes has been re-elected as Chair of the board of Kerry Co-op.It follows the counting of votes cast by the 21 board members.Mr...
Fashion Fix – December 10th, 2020
Fashion Fix with Danny Leane