Kerry Co-op is reported to be on the brink of approving a €480 million bid for a majority stake in Kerry Group’s dairy business.
It’s reported any potential bid could be put to Kerry Co-op shareholders for approval as funding for the venture may come from selling shares.
Kerry Co-op shareholder Dave Scannell feels if there is too much of a haircut to shares there could be legal challenges taken by some shareholders.
History in the Making for Kerry Co-op? – January 21st, 2021
